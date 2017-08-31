

CTV Montreal





At least one Montrealer is among those dealing with the paralyzing weather conditions in and around Mumbai.



Torrential monsoon rains have brought life in India's financial capital to a halt as at least six people -- including two toddlers -- were killed.

Concordia student Andrew Silver is visiting Mumbai, and said the apartment he is in has about two inches of water in it, drenching everything, despite it being on the fifth floor.



These are the worst floods to strike South Asia in years, affecting 40 million people across northern India, southern Nepal and northern Bangladesh. About 18,000 schools have been destroyed or damaged.



“There's a lot of debris, trees fallen, trash everywhere on the streets. A few signs of visible flooding, two to three feet in tunnels still,” said Silver. “We've seen friends who've been stranded at train stations… but I'm sure people have been displaced, because there are people living on the streets here and with nowhere to go.”

As more heavy rains are expected, Mumbai and the local government has once asked all schools to close and colleges to shut down.



India's monsoon season runs from June through September.