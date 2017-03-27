

CTV Montreal





A Montreal man has been named head coach of the men’s basketball team at George Washington University in Washington D.C.



Maurice Joseph said in a statement Monday that he is “honoured and grateful” to lead the program.



“There is a proud tradition at GW driven by decades of successful student-athletes both on and off the court, and it is a privilege to be tasked with the responsibility of mentoring our team moving forward.”



Born in Montreal, Joseph was a decorated player for Champlain-St. Lambert College, where as a senior in 2005, he was named Canada's National Player of the Year. He went on to gain scholarships at Michigan State University and the University of Vermont.



Joseph played professionally in Israel before becoming a coach.



“Basketball is his passion and he always knew that he would be a coach one day,” said his sister Kizzy Joseph.



“Our student-athletes respond well to his energy, passion and vision,” said Director of Athletics and Recreation Patrick Nero in the statement. "Maurice has demonstrated that he is the right individual to lead our men’s basketball program.”



The youngest head coach in a Top 10 RPI conference, Joseph has signed a five-year deal to lead the men’s basketball team.