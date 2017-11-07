Montreal writer and historian William Weintraub dead at 91: reports
Governor General Adrienne Clarkson (R) presents William Weintraub with the Order of Canada (CP PHOTO/Jonathan Hayward)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, November 7, 2017 8:38PM EST
Montreal writer, filmmaker, and historian William Weintraub has died, according to local reports.
He passed away last night.
Weintraub was perhaps best known for his long association with the National Film Board.
In 2003, he was made an officer of the Order of Canada.
Weintraub was 91.
Latest Montreal News
- Suanne Stein Day resigns as chair of Lester B. Pearson School Board
- Canadiens extend winning streak to three games by beating Golden Knights
- Law that restricts covered faces being challenged in court
- Ex-Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay dies in plane crash
- NDP wants government's apology to LGBTQ Canadians to come with pardons