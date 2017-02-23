Montreal woman wants STM to pay for two cab rides during metro breakdowns
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, February 23, 2017 1:32PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 23, 2017 1:36PM EST
A Montreal woman is turning to the courts for compensation from the STM.
Her lawyer, Michael Simkin, has filed a class action lawsuit against the STM for breakdowns over the last three years.
Simkin alleges the STM's metro service is unreliable and can be costly for users, which is why they feel the plaintiff deserves compensation.
“They have apologized in the past, they’re on the record for apologizing for periods where they’ve had repeated interruptions of service at a much higher frequency than usual but they’ve never offered to compensate passengers,” he said.
The plaintiff is seeking compensation for two taxi rides into town after breakdowns on the metro’s orange line in the fall of 2016.
