

CTV Montreal





Mayor Denis Coderre is considering opening a wet shelter in Montreal for members of the homeless population struggling with alcohol abuse.

On the campaign trail Wednesday, Coderre said he wants to ensure the idea is well researched before giving the go-ahead, but is prepared to implement it.

Similar to safe injection sites, a wet shelter would allow people at risk to drink in a safe environment.

The Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal is in favour of a wet shelter, among other groups.

“I want to go ahead with that, I’m going to work with them,” he said. “This is one of the issues with the Indigenous people. There are some issues we have to take a look at. This is not just based on Indigenous people. There is a reality of alcoholism all over the place.”

The idea was floated as Coderre visited the offices of L'Itineraire, an organization that works with the homeless population and publishes a magazine that helps raise funds to help them.

In addition to the wet shelter, the incumbent candidate announced a group of initiatives to help people experiencing homelessness.

Among them is a second census of the city's homeless population, more spaces in shelters, 400 more spaces in rooming houses and services aimed more directly at different populations within the city's homeless community including youth, the LGBTQ community, cultural communities, women, elderly and Indigenous communities.

The mayor also said he is in favour of legalizing marijuana, but wants a fiscal pact of compensation from Ottawa or the province on how cities will deal with the legalization, whether it to be to run campaigns aimed at youth, or equip police to deal with legalization. Coderre said it will require additional resources for all municipalities and they'll require the funding to deal with it.

Plante talks greenspace

Meantime on the campaign trail, Project Montreal was discussing ways to negotiate more greenspace.

Valerie Plante said if she becomes mayor she would like to negotiate with McGill to make the pool behind the Royal Victoria Hospital -- which is no longer in use -- and the area around the hospital accessible to Montrealers.

Project Montreal said there's a lack of greenspace and park facilities downtown for Montrealers, so they would therefore build parks for families and access the pool.

“What I'm saying to Montrealers is that I want to go and negotiate with McGill or other promoters to make sure this pool stays accessible for all Montrealers and that we create a new greenspace for Montreal families,” said Plante.