Montreal city officials are advising residents to exercise caution before moving back into a home that was flooded.

The city is advising people to make sure a few conditions are met before they decide to return home.

Mainly, the premises should be inspected by city specialists. A team of experts are currently going door-to-door and includes a master electrician who can certify if it is safe or not to switch the power back on.

Montreal officials are also leaving a checklist of safety instructions on the doors of affected homes. The list encourages people to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and to keep a safe one metre space around all heating devices.

Once people are ready return home they can call 311 to arrange for specialists to accompany them as they safely move back in.