

CTV Montreal





The attack in Manchester was on the minds of many young people Tuesday.



Many of the victims in the attack were children and teenagers, targeted at an Ariana Grande concert.

Students at Lauren Hill Academy in Saint-Laurent said news of the attack hit very close to home.

“It just puts in our minds, are you really safe going to a concert now? You keep thinking that could be me,” said Grade 10 student Lailaah Wilson.



Seeing the chaos and hearing the screams on videos, srudents wondered what they would do.



“What if i was there? What if someone I knew was?” said Grade 10 student Lucas Diacoumacos. “You lose track of your mindset. I mean, it's time to act and not everyone knows how – and I think that's what I thought most of. How would I act?

The students spoke about the incident at school to share their concerns and their fears.



“Some kids were saying after school today, taking the bus or taking public transportation they have concerns about that. The safety, they are out in the open, who knows what will happen,” said Diacoumacos.

“I would probably be more concerned about where I go in crowds and stuff,” added Grade 10 student Seraiah Winsborrow.



Clinical psychologist Dr. Perry Adler said it's important to open up and talk about terror attacks with teens, but also put it into perspective.

“The bottom line of it is, bad things happen to good people without good reason, but despite that, life can still be beautiful. Life can be lived fully and for a long time, despite this reality,” said Adler.

Teacher Stacey Kaufman said that why it's important to discuss it.

“They're all kind of in the same boat and they feel the same way,” said Kaufman. “From there, I guess we have to guide them to realizing that we can't live our lives that way. We can't live our lives in panic.”