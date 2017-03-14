

CTV Montreal





A 29-year-old special education teacher from Montreal has won the latest season of American reality show, The Bachelor.



Vanessa Grimaldi was given the final rose – along with an engagement ring – by 36-year-old Nick Viall, on the finale of Season 21 Monday night.



Nick and me in Bimini (say that really fast 6 times) �������� #rhymingisfun A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:26pm PST

Grimaldi, who speaks English, French and Italian, has been a teacher at the Galilieo Adult Education in Montreal North, though she expressed she may move to the U.S. to be with her new fiancé, Viall.



The season featured a visit to Montreal, where Grimaldi’s large Italian-Canadian family grilled her suitor on his intentions and their future plans.



Grimaldi beat out second-place contestant, 25-year-old Raven Gates.



Viall got down on one knee in the wintry wonderland of Finland to propose to a tearful Grimaldi who accepted as the season came to an end.

3 hour Bachelor episode! ��#ithinkTitanicwasshorter #thebachelor A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Mar 6, 2017 at 6:01pm PST