Montreal special education teacher Vanessa Grimaldi wins The Bachelor
Vanessa Grimaldi has won the latest season of The Bachelor.
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 11:08AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 14, 2017 11:09AM EDT
A 29-year-old special education teacher from Montreal has won the latest season of American reality show, The Bachelor.
Vanessa Grimaldi was given the final rose – along with an engagement ring – by 36-year-old Nick Viall, on the finale of Season 21 Monday night.
Grimaldi, who speaks English, French and Italian, has been a teacher at the Galilieo Adult Education in Montreal North, though she expressed she may move to the U.S. to be with her new fiancé, Viall.
The season featured a visit to Montreal, where Grimaldi’s large Italian-Canadian family grilled her suitor on his intentions and their future plans.
Grimaldi beat out second-place contestant, 25-year-old Raven Gates.
Viall got down on one knee in the wintry wonderland of Finland to propose to a tearful Grimaldi who accepted as the season came to an end.