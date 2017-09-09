Montreal SPCA opens anti-BSL pop-up booth
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, September 9, 2017 1:00PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 9, 2017 2:26PM EDT
The Montreal SPCA opened a one-day booth on Saturday to raise awareness of their fight against breed-specific legislation.
The pop-up stand was opened on Jean-Talon West between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and featured the work of visual artsits CGO and Jean Labourdette Turf-One.
Proceeds from the event went to the legal costs involved in the SPCA’s challenge of the city’s bree-specific legislation.
