

CTV Montreal





Hundreds of people pass through the doors at Maison du Pere each day, and every year, dozens of them will pass away.

Leaving the streets behind, the shelter provides warm meals and respite for those who need it—and now, it also offers a recovery space for those clients who are unwell. Health care officials working within the shelter say that some of the men who come seeking help are suffering from serious health issues.

“Some of them have oncologic care, cancer care—like lung cancer or liver cancer—and sometimes diagnosis late [is] late in stage, so those people need to stay somewhere,” explained Louis Makobia, one of the staff nurses.

Until recently, Maison du Pere wasn’t equipped to deal with patients facing terminal illness. Sending them away was a harsh reality to face, but now with eight beds specifically for convalescence, homeless people have access to their critical care needs.

Maison du Pere, partnering with the Palliative Home Care Society of Montreal, is the first shelter to host a palliative care unit – a decision, its management believes, just “made sense.”

“It’s a question of testimonies,” explained Francois Boissy, Maison Du Pere’s general manager. “Guys just saying that they want to pass away here at the Maison du Pere.”

For many, this place acts as a home, a base to return to at the end of the day. When patrons were redirected to hospitals in the past to address their health issues, many times they refused to go to the emergency room.

“Ask yourself: the last two or three weeks of your life, you want to be with your family, you want to be with people you know,” said Boissy. “You want to be in dignity and security, because you are in other ways powerless in this period of your life.”

Two of these palliative-specific beds will be called “comfort beds” – usually occupied by patients with a prognosis of about three months. The two end-of-life beds will be for those who are quickly approaching death’s door, with 15 days or less left to live.

The nurses and volunteers have received extensive training from those more familiar with palliative care, and the program is supported by the CLSC.

Those involved believe that they are administering much more than just medical care—that love and compassion are well represented in this effort to make a person’s last days comfortable, and filled with the dignity that they may not feel they receive elsewhere.