Montreal's Urban Rodeo will begin with horses, concerts, and protests
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, August 24, 2017 11:45AM EDT
Montreal's Urban Rodeo begins Thursday evening roped in controversy.
NomadFest takes place in the Old Port and includes multiple concerts, food with a southwestern theme, and four evenings of rodeo performances in a 5,000-seat ring.
The organization that puts on the annual Western festival in Saint Tite is handling Montreal's urban rodeo. The St. Tite festival is the second-largest rodeo in Canada and routinely draws 600,000 people.
But Montreal's rodeo is unlikely to go off without a hitch.
At least two animal rights groups are planning to protest every day of the event.
Meanwhile a Montreal city councillor says the city has offered free tickets to employees.
Earlier this year a Université de Montreal law professor and students filed an injunction to stop the rodeo, but that was dropped after both sides agreed that a veterinarian will be able to examine animals before and after events.
