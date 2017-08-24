

CTV Montreal





Montreal's Urban Rodeo begins Thursday evening roped in controversy.

NomadFest takes place in the Old Port and includes multiple concerts, food with a southwestern theme, and four evenings of rodeo performances in a 5,000-seat ring.

The organization that puts on the annual Western festival in Saint Tite is handling Montreal's urban rodeo. The St. Tite festival is the second-largest rodeo in Canada and routinely draws 600,000 people.

But Montreal's rodeo is unlikely to go off without a hitch.

At least two animal rights groups are planning to protest every day of the event.

Meanwhile a Montreal city councillor says the city has offered free tickets to employees.

Earlier this year a Université de Montreal law professor and students filed an injunction to stop the rodeo, but that was dropped after both sides agreed that a veterinarian will be able to examine animals before and after events.

More to come