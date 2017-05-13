

CTV Montreal





Montreal's fire chief says the city won't renew a state of emergency that was declared in response to flooding.

Bruno Lachance says the situation has stabilized enough to allow the measure to be lifted on Sunday at noon.

Authorities say water levels are dropping in most parts of the province, although rain is expected this weekend.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux says many cities are shifting into cleanup mode as the situation improves.

He says water levels have even dropped in the Mauricie region in central Quebec, where more flooding had been expected.

As of Friday evening, the province's civil security department said 4,700 residences had been stuck by flooding and just under 3,900 people have been moved out of their homes in 175 communities.

Hudson takes stock

Last week, the city of Hudson declared its own state of emergency. On Saturday, Mayor Ed Prevost said that will continue until at least Monday.

Forecasts of high winds have raised fears that waves could crest or even topple sandbag dams that have already been constructed. The city has made more sandbags available for residents to reinforce their dams.

Hudson Public Security Chief Philippe Baron said workers are taking stock of the situation to evaluate the next steps that are needed. During the floods, 15 homes were evacuated and 97 were affected in some way.

“This is the hardest phase," said Baron. "The phase we passed, everyone is in it, you have a lot of support and all that. The phase after that, when you have to deal with rebuilding and recuperating all the stuff you’ve lost and getting help. People are tired.”

Baron said that while flood waters have receded, residents of evacuated homes are cautioned against returning just yet.

"All the water that's there is going to be water that's contaminated," he said. "There's stuff you have to do to make sure we don't have health issues in the next week."

He said those who were evacuated will be contacted once it's safe to return.

Hudson resident Penny Odell, whose basement was damaged by water, said the way the community came together amidst the worst flooding was "amazing."

"All our neighbours and friends and families, it was just great teamwork," she said.

Army continues operations on Ile Cadieux

In Ile Cadieux, the army is still working to reinforce flood protection structures. Seven engineers and roughly 30 infantry members have been deployed to the area, said Master Corporal Alex Desjardins.

"We're here to make sure the houses are well protected," he said. "The engineers are going to estimate if the digs need to be reinforced and we have infantry members here to help out with the labour."

- With files from The Canadian Press