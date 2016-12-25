

CTV Montreal





With Quebecers of all kinds gathering with loved ones, those most in need came through the doors of the Old Brewery Mission for lunch on Christmas Day.

George Ohana, the head of social housing at the OBM, said the annual lunch has become “part of the experience for most of the homeless men and women in Montreal.”

“We offer a hot meal and the chance for an individual to take a few minutes of respite before going back into the cold and enjoying the warmth of the Old Brewery Mission,” he said.

Just as important as the food was the chance to be treated with kindness and dignity, he added.

“To be able to meet and greet, the chance to say you’re recognized as a human being,” said Ohana. “To have a chance to live your life the way you want it but know the Mission is there to help you out if you need the help.”

As 2016 ends, he said there is much work to be done in the new year to put an end to homelessness in the city.

“I think we need more housing but also more communication between the federal, provincial and municipal governments. I think we also need to work closely together between communities and continue working with everybody to make this a part of history.”