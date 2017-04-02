

The Canadian Press





The Quebec government announced $22 million in funding for the province’s municipalities and regions to develop their cultural sector on Sunday.

Speaking in Shawinigan, Quebec Culture Minister Luc Fortin said the money will go towards funding three-year cultural development agreements. In the past, those agreements have been signed for one-year long terms.

The minister said the longer agreements allow for more predictability.

Much of the funding will go to Montreal and Quebec City, which will receive $6 million and $1.5 million, respectively, from 2017 to 2020. The Monteregie region will receive more than $2.3 million over that span while l’Outaouais will get more than $1.1 million.