The attack on Coptic Christians in Cairo is resonating with Egyptians in Montreal, many finding it difficult to watch events unfold in their homeland.



Masked gunmen opened fire on a packed bus Friday, killing 28 people and wounding 22 more.



“I woke up to this news and my heart blocked all of a sudden. I felt like I couldn't breathe,” said Ehad Lotayef from the Egyptian Canadian Coalition for Democracy.

Lotayef, who grew up in Cairo, last visited five years ago, but is afraid to go back.

“It’s becoming painful. It's becoming emotionally and psychologically painful. My childhood friends, my family, the memories I would like to revisit, even new places I would like to go and see. Being denied that is very painful,” he said.

It wasn’t the first attack this year. In April, suicide bombers attacked two churches on Palm Sunday, killing 44 people. ISIS claimed responsibility.

Lotayef said the Friday's attack should be a wake-up call for Canada.

“We need the western world, we need countries like Canada to be aware of this reality and not deal with the government in Egypt as business as usual,” he said.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the attack "heartbreaking" and "senseless."





Please read my statement on the terrorist attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt: https://t.co/QJXAgJKaTY — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 26, 2017



At Saint Mark Coptic Church in Villeray, Father Mikhail Aziz deals with the news the only way he knows how.

“Pray, pray. The only thing we have is to pray. To hope God gives clemency to those who do not understand love,” he said.

Aziz said he was encouraged when Pope Francis visited Egypt in late April, hopeful that it signalled the start of a more inclusive atmosphere.

Instead, the headlines are the same as they were before the visit.

“It becomes common news to us now,” he said.