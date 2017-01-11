

CTV Montreal





We knew it was bad – and now a new report confirms it.

A study commissioned by the CAA shows that three of the top ten worst traffic bottlenecks in Canada are right here in Montreal.

The three stretches in Montreal that made the list of the country's top 10 most congested:

Highway 40 between Pie IX Blvd and Highway 520.

Highway 15 between Highway 40 and Cote-St-Luc Rd.

Highway 25 between Souligny Ave. and Beaubien St. E.

The study based its ranking on government traffic volume numbers and GPS data. These bottlenecks are considered hot spots where traffic is bad all day, not only during rush hour.

The study also estimates that the worst bottlenecks in Montreal result in about 3 million hours lost annually on the road.

Mayor Denis Coderre said Wednesday that the problem applies to all major cities and is partially solved by public transit.

"We need to focus on sustainable mobility. The fact that we will have the light rail system and it will be connected to three stations with the metro will provide better options for those who don’t want to take their car. We already have some good examples, like on the corner of McGill College and Ste-Catherine where 80 per cent of the people don’t take their car,” he said, adding that major work, for instance on the Turcot, will eventually help ease traffic congestion.