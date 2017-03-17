Montreal preps for annual St. Patrick's Day Parade as City Hall goes green
Published Friday, March 17, 2017 9:17AM EDT
Montreal’s City Hall was looking a bit more Irish on Thursday night.
The building was lit up green in honour of St. Patrick’s Day. According to the 2011 census, Quebec has over 400,000 residents who claim some Irish blood, the fourth most of any province.
On Sunday, the city will play host to its 194th St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Organized by the United Irish Societies of Montreal, the parade will kick off at the corner of Fort and Ste. Catherine St. at noon and head east to Philips Square.
In a statement, the SPVM encouraged Montrealers to show their spirit but advised parade-goers that civil behaviour is expected and reminded them that drinking alcohol on public roads is prohibited.
In order to keep the luck of the Irish with you, the SPVM reminds revelers that they must be sober if they intend to drive and should make alternative arrangements, such as using public transportation, if they intend to indulge.
