

CTV Montreal





City of Montreal has posted a surplus for the third straight year – but has increased its debt by more than $100 million.



Offering an update of its finances Wednesday morning, Montreal’s head of the Executive Committee, Pierre Desrochers, said Montreal’s taxpayers should get used to higher debt.



Montrealers know that many of the city’s roads and sewer systems are being repaired and that work has been and will be ongoing for years.



That work has forced the city to increase its debt load by more than $100 million for 2016 and Desrochers said that amount will likely be added to the debt every year for the next few years.



“We will have to continue increasing our debt at the level of investment that the city needs. It’s required – it’s needed. Our road infrastructure, underground infrastructure, needs to be repaired. We need to invest. We need to control it,” he said.

Meantime, the city managed to post a $139-million surplus on a budget of more than $5 billion, thanks mostly to property taxes and the Welcome Tax.



Desrochers said the real-estate market is doing very well and should be given most of the credit for the surplus, though the city still has some expenses it would like to rein in.



One of those expenses is the costs of overtime for for police officers controlling traffic – which was tallied up at $10M more than it budgeted for 2016 to control traffic.



They say they are seeking a way to control that expense, by perhaps hiring private contractors. Quebec’s law does not currently allow for anyone to change the traffic lights who is not a police officer.