

CTV Montreal





Members of Montreal's police force will talk to the Chamberland commission on police surveillance of reporters on Tuesday.

Their statements will come one day after the leaders of the Sureté du Quebec explained the actions of officers keeping tabs on journalists in Quebec.

Chief Martin Prud'homme revealed that police had been keeping track of conversations made by yet another journalist, Nicholas Saillant of the Journal de Quebec.

Prud'homme admitted under questioning that he learned of the surveillance on Saillant in November of last year, and that he informed a deputy minister at the time.

The Chamberland commission was ordered last November following revelations that police were tracking incoming and outgoing phone calls to half a dozen reporters from Radio-Canada, La Presse, and the Journal de Montreal.

The journalists involved say police were trying to figure out who was leaking information about a criminal investigation involving a labour leader.

Chief Inspector André Goulet said that until November 2016, the SQ had no protocol for investigations involving reporters.

He added that on Nov. 1, Prud'homme sent out an internal memo about investigating reporters, followed by stronger directives later in the week.

Under the new rules requests to track reporters must be referred to senior officers and and the Crown prosecutor's office before requesting a warrant from a judge.

Journalists, and the government, are trying to figure out why warrants to spy on reporters were issued in the first place.

Last week telecommunications companies said they have received thousands of requests for information from police over the past several years.

Those requests are all-encompassing, with one representative saying police routinely ask for details of every message passing through a cell tower.