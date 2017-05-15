

CTV Montreal





Montreal police say they have suspended a senior officer.

Montreal police Chief Philippe Pichet made the announcement Monday morning, saying he made the decision afdter receiving information from the Surete du Quebec.

He says the suspension is immediate and for an indefinite period of time, pending further investigation.





Though police did not identify the officer, other news stations have identified him as a senior officer for Eclipse, the Montreal police organized crime squad.



Reports say the officer is question is Patrice Vilceus.



In December 2015, someone broke into Vilceus’s car while he was attended a police Christmas party.



The thief stole a bag containing a USB key that held contact information for police informants linked to Hells Angels.

