Montreal police say they opened fire on a suspect on Friday afternoon near Old Montreal.



Police spokesperson Daniel Lacoursière said the man assaulted someone with a knife around 2:30 p.m. inside a building at the corner of René-Lévesque Blvd. and Saint-Urbain St. The37-year-old victim was stabbed in the upper body. He was transferred to hospital and his condition is unclear at this time.



The suspect then fled, but was chased by citizens. Police then stopped him in an alley at the corner of Clark St. and St Laurent, behind the Old Brewery Mission.



Police say he made threatening gestures toward the approaching officers.



Lacoursière said the suspect was shot at least once by police in the upper body. He was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.



The suspect’s identity is currently unknown, said Lacoursière.