

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are still seeking possible leads after a man was stabbed impulsively by a stranger outside of a bar Friday night.

Police say they received a call around 10:00pm and responded to the scene, a bar on the corner of Jarry Ouest and Birnam St.

It is there that police say a 44-year-old man – who was outside holding a conversation with another bar patron – was approached by a stranger and stabbed in the arm.

The perpetrator was reportedly across the street when he crossed and stabbed the man.

It is unclear what provoked him, though preliminary reports indicate that the man outside the bar made some kind of face or gesture that angered the man across the street.

After the stabbing, the suspect fled. Police on the scene collected photos and searched the area with the help of the canine unit, but were unable to locate a weapon or the suspect.

Police say that the victim’s life is not in danger, nor have they been able to establish links between any of the men involved.

Jarry Ouest was temporarily closed in the westbound direction, but is now re-opened to traffic.