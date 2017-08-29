Montreal police seek help finding missing man
Simon-Pierre Alepin was last seen on August 19, 2017
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, August 29, 2017 10:23AM EDT
Montreal police are searching for a man who has gone missing twice in as many weeks.
Simon-Pierre Alepin was last seen on Aug. 28 on Notre Dame St. near the Montreal courthouse. His family is concerned for his health and safety.
The 33-year-old man stands 1.83 m (6’0”) tall and weighs 77 kg (6', 170 lbs), with white skin, short brown hair, and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue t-shirt and grey shoes.
Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 9-1-1 or call Info-Crime confidentially and anonymously at 514-393-1133.
Alepin also went missing last week from Old Longueuil and was found safe a few days later.
