Montreal police have issued an appeal for information regarding Jade Trepanier Parent, a 20-year-old woman who left her house on August 30th and has not been seen since.

Her family told police this is unusual behaviour, and they fear for her safety.

Trepanier Parent drives a 2008 grey Hyundai Accent (Y50 LJQ), and reportedly travels around the city of Montreal and the South Shore in her car.

She stands 5'9", weighs 140lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo on her left calf.

Anyone with information regarding Trepanier Parent's whereabouts are urged to contact Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.