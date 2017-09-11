

CTV Montreal





Montreal police want help locating a trio of pickpockets.

Police say the group teamed up on June 30 to steal a wallet at a grocery store at the corner of Maurice-Duplessis Blvd. and Rodolphe Forget Blvd.

Surveillance cameras showed two people distracting the victim, while the third grabbed the wallet.

The first suspect is a short, overweight woman in her fifties with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 1.50 tall and weighs 75 kg (5', 160 lb).

The second woman is slightly larger, standing 1.57 m and weighing 77 kg (5'2", 170 lb). This woman, about 25 years old, had long brown hair, and was wearing glasses with a dark frame.

The third suspect is a man with a medium build, about 1.68 m tall and weighing 72 kg (5'7", 160 lb). He had brown hair, eyeglasses, and was wearing a wristwatch on his left. He was also wearing a black purse.

Anyone who recognizes the two women and the man is urged to call info-crime at 514-393-1133.