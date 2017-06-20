

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are once again raiding towing companies.

About 100 officers are conducting search warrants at two locations in Montreal on Tuesday morning. They expect to arrest six people.

Police said the companies and individuals are involved in organized crime, the details of which would be released later in the day.

In April Montreal's Inspector General said that many towing companies operating in the city are controlled by criminal groups which have gained power through threats, intimidation, arson, and other tactics.

Denis Gallant's report said companies were then able to charge up to eight times the going rate for towing.

One witness cited in the reports is the owner of a towing company who said had to pay between $500 and $700 per week in protection money to the Hells Angels if he wanted to keep operating without competition. If they refused to comply, they were warned: ‘it’s hard to eat steak when you don’t have teeth.’

The report also detailed how individuals who were banned from bidding on public contracts set up shell companies, or used their spouses' names on bids.

One year ago Montreal police arrested 18 people who were charged with theft, fraud, and extortion for conducting illegal towing operations -- including towing legally parked cars and demanding cash payments from vehicle owners.