An arbitrator has ordered Montreal police to remove stickers from squad cars and buildings, and officers are already complying.

Police officers have been placing the stickers, which read "We never stole anything" and "Against Bill 3," on police cars, stations, bullet proof vests, and more since 2014.

They are a symbol of protest against provincial legislation that altered the amount public servants were required to pay into their pension plans.

City of Montreal workers have periodically removed the stickers, only to have Montreal police officers replace them with new ones.

The matter went to an arbitrator, who has ruled the stickers constitute vandalism of city property. As a result police will have to pay for their removal and the the repair of any damage said removal causes.

The ruling is being quickly adhered to. Police cars at Station 22 had their stickers removed by midday on Monday Jan. 9, 2017, although stickers still remained on the windows of the police station.

The ruling does not affect other protest action taken by police officers, namely their refusal to wear full uniforms.

The arbitrator was not asked to rule on firefighters and the stickers they have placed on their vehicles to protest the pension changes.