Montreal police have launched two separate investigations into suspected arson attacks that occurred overnight.

The first call was received by police at 10 p.m., when a molotov cocktail was thrown into a commerical building on Chartier Ave. in Dorval. Police say the building was used for car exportation.

No one was injured and no evacuations were made.

The second incident occurred around 2:15 a.m., when an incendiary device was thrown into a Rosemont restaurant on Avenue Des Erables.

An attached apartment building was subsequently evacuated, but no one was injured. However, the damage to the building was significant, police said.

A 30-year-old man was apprehended by neaby security guards, and brought in for questioning after police arrested him.

The SPVM's arson squad will take over the investigation.