Montreal police investigating two overnight arson attacks
An apartment complex was evacuated after an incendiary device was thrown into a restaurant on Avenue Des Erables in Rosemont. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, August 28, 2017 6:46AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 28, 2017 7:18AM EDT
Montreal police have launched two separate investigations into suspected arson attacks that occurred overnight.
The first call was received by police at 10 p.m., when a molotov cocktail was thrown into a commerical building on Chartier Ave. in Dorval. Police say the building was used for car exportation.
No one was injured and no evacuations were made.
The second incident occurred around 2:15 a.m., when an incendiary device was thrown into a Rosemont restaurant on Avenue Des Erables.
An attached apartment building was subsequently evacuated, but no one was injured. However, the damage to the building was significant, police said.
A 30-year-old man was apprehended by neaby security guards, and brought in for questioning after police arrested him.
The SPVM's arson squad will take over the investigation.
