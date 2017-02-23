

CTV Montreal





The Surete du Quebec should not be trusted to investigate the Montreal police, says Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee.



The police force is going through a crisis of confidence in the fallout from the scandal involving former officers, said Lisee, adding that the allegations made this week by former SPVM investigators on TVA program ‘J.E.’ and on CTV are signs that matters are definitely not going well with the Montreal police.

Two former investigators told CTV Wednesday that their attempt to blow the whistle on illegal practices at the SPVM concerning organized crime investigations was met with hostility by internal affairs.



Jimmy Cacchione and Giovanni Di Feo accused the internal affairs division of fabricating evidence to silence whistleblowers.



Their allegations are being corroborated by other officers.



Montreal police chief Philippe Pichet called on the Surete du Quebec Wednesday to investigate.



The PQ is arguing police should not investigate police, and the inquiry should instead be carried out by the Independent Bureau of Investigators, which was mandated to step in on investigations involving police.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux, however, said the Surete du Quebec is perfectly capable of doing the job because they have the expertise required.



He said he believes the provincial police department is independent enough to investigate their Montreal colleagues and that they will use outside expertise from the Crown prosecutor's office and even the RCMP if necessary.



Coiteux does not to see a possible conflict of interest of having one police force investigate another.



“Let's have the investigation start. And they've already started, because they're putting in place everything possible to do it and totally independently with the best resources and with exceptional measures. And we'll see the result,” he said.