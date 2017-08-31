Montreal police chief suspends high-ranking officer
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, August 31, 2017 5:31PM EDT
Montreal police Chief Philippe Pichet has suspended Costa Labos, a high-ranking police officer who was responsible for internal investigations.
“Following information provided by the SQ, I have decided to relieve one of my executives," Pichet wrote on his Twitter account.
À la suite d’informations transmises par la SQ, j’ai pris la décision de relever de ses fonctions un de mes cadres à compter de maintenant.— Philippe Pichet SPVM (@Dir_Pichet) August 31, 2017
In 2016 Labos was accused of lying to a judge in order to obtain a search warrant. No charges were laid and at the time the chief reiterated his support for Labos.
In Februrary, the Montreal Police Department asked the Surete du Quebec to investigate allegations that some officers fabricated evidence to silence whistleblowers.
More details to come.
