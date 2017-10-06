

CTV Montreal





Montreal police say a 62-year-old man is dead following an altercation between two brothers.

A call to 911 late Thursday led them to an apartment in Montreal North. Police arrived at the scene to find a 62-year-old man unconscious and suffering from a head wound.

Police believe the suspect, a 64-year-old man, used repeated physical force to injure his brother.

He was arrested at the scene.

The victim was transported to hospital where he later died.

Police say this is the 18th homicide of the year under their jurisdiction.