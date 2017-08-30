

CTV Montreal





Mongingi Pati, 72, has been missing since 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

He was last seen at the Place Vertu shopping center, but never returned home.

Pati takes medication for his diabetes, and did not leave the house with them.

His family also suspects he may possibly be suffering from early-onset Alzheimer's, as he sometimes loses his memory.

Pati is a black male who weighs approximately 170 lbs, stands 5'5", and has brown eyes and salt-and-pepper hair.

He was last seen wearing a short sleeved beige shirt, driving a black 2010 PT Cruiser with license plate B96 AVB.

Anyone with information about Pati's whereabouts is urged to contact 911.