A Montreal-based sports photographer is pleading for the public’s help in tracking down stolen hard drives containing her life’s work.

Johany Jutras was on a vacation in Europe when she decided to come back home for the holidays. She arrived at her Hochelaga-Maisonneuve apartment to find it had been broken into during her absence.

“I first thought, ‘What a mess, Merry Christmas to me,’” she said. “I didn’t think of the hard drives first and then I got in my place and it was a big mess.”

After seeing her television was gone she went looking for the hard drives in her safe and found the safe itself gone.

When she called the police, they promised to investigate but said the odds of finding the hard drives were not good.

The hard drives contained 10 years worth of her work, primarily shots of her work for the Canadian Football League. The collection was so extensive, she estimated they took up 40 terabytes of storage. That much data makes other forms of storage that might have been more secure, such as saving them to a cloud, prohibitive.

“Just to give you an example… last season, I worked 41 games and I take an average of 2,000 photographs per game,” she said.

Jutras said she keeps all her photographs not out of sentiment but because that’s how she makes a living. She said since she keeps the rights to all her photos, she saw her archives as a retirement plan.

“Every photo, I keep them,” she said. “I know someday I can do something with that. I can do a book or let’s say a player that plays in the CFL becomes very famous, or whatever happens in 10 days, I may have photos that could be useful.”

Jutras said she realizes recovering the hard drives is a longshot but is hoping the public exposure of her plight could lead to a Christmas surprise. She urged whoever stole the drives to return them, saying she doesn’t care about repercussions for them.

“I’m in a spot right now where I’m like ‘Ok, life goes on.’ I can’t spend my entire days crying for the rest of my life,” she said. “I’ve been lucky, the media has really helped me and the news is out there, it’s on social media so I’m just hoping that someone somewhere knows.”