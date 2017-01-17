The nightclub in Playa del Carmen that was the scene of Monday's deadly shooting reportedly belongs to two Montrealers, according to a report in La Presse.

La Presse claims the Blue Parrot club is co-owned by Gregory Senecal, a man La Presse says is an acquaintance of Gregory Wooley, a well-known figure in organized crime in Montreal and a former associate of jailed Hells Angels boss Maurice ‘Mom’ Boucher.



La Presse also said Senecal's name came up when Quebec's liquor board was investigating alleged mob activities inside St-Laurent Blvd. nightclub Muzique audio bar.



The second owner of the Blue Parrot is identified by La Presse as Benoit Lamy, whose Facebook page lists him as the founder of the BPM electronic music festival, which was taking place when the shooting occurred.



Global Affairs Canada confirmed Tuesday that only one Canadian died in the shooting, not two. The only Canadian victim is Kirk Wilson from Hamilton.



Authorities from the Mexican state of Quintana Roo originally said two Canadians had been killed.



Local reports in Playa del Carmen continue to suggest the shooting began when a local drug dealer was kicked out of the popular bar.