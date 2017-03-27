

CTV Montreal





Montrealers now have their very own tartan.



Mayor Denis Coderre showed off a blazer made of the Montreal 1642 tartan at a special unveiling ceremony Monday evening.



St. Andrew’s Society President Brian MacKenzie was there to present the tartan, blazer and a commemorative plaque as a gift to the city.



The Scots played an important role in the founding of Montreal, and are represented on the city’s flag with a thistle.



The St. Andrew’s Society said the colours of Montreal’s tartan – blue and white, red and green – represent the founding peoples of Montreal: The Scots, the Irish, the English and the French. They added that the green also represents the forests of Mount Royal and show respect for the environment and for Aboriginal peoples who were here long before them.



The tartan was revealed ahead of April 6, which is National Tartan Day.