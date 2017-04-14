Montreal North fire leaves families homeless
Firefighters at 6396 Villeneuve St. in Montreal North on April 14, 2017 (CTV Montreal/Cosmo Santamaria)
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, April 14, 2017 12:29PM EDT
Five Montreal North residents lost their homes overnight in a fire.
The fire began around 1 a.m. Friday in a second-story apartment at 6396 Villeneuve St., near Langelier Blvd.
The fire then spread to the third floor.
Everyone got out of the apartment building safely but five people have to find new homes.
The fire department says the fire appears to have been accidental.