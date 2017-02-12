

The Canadian Press





Montreal’s mosques will open their doors to the public on Sunday as part of an outreach effort stemming from the recent attack in Quebec City on an Islamic community centre that left six men dead.

Muslim Council of Montreal President Salam Elmenyawi said he believes the tragedy was an awakening for Quebec and Canada and that the open house is a unique opportunity for members of different religions and cultural groups in the city to come together and promote social harmony, respect and understanding.

Elmenyawi said he wants the whole population to work together against hatred, division and racism.

Volunteers will be available at the mosques to answer visitors’ questions. Exhibitions and informational packages will also be available.

Visitors are asked to dress appropriately and to remove their shoes before entering the prayer halls.