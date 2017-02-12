

CTV Montreal





Montreal’s mosques opened their doors to the public on Sunday as part of an outreach effort stemming from the recent attack in Quebec City on an Islamic community centre that left six men dead.

Muslim Council of Montreal President Salam Elmenyawi said he believes the tragedy was an awakening for Quebec and Canada and that the open house is a unique opportunity for members of different religions and cultural groups in the city to come together and promote social harmony, respect and understanding.

Volunteers were available at the mosques to answer visitors’ questions.

Alison Carpenter is Christian, but she felt it was important to visit a mosque.

“It makes me feel emotional, like there was an invitation like an olive branch asking for us to come in and to learn things that I never had the opportunity to learn,” she said.

Carpenter believes people from other faiths need to learn more about Islam, especially following the shooting in Quebec City.

“There are Hollywood depictions of Muslim faith where we've been taught to fear certain things that are actually about cleansing the heart, which I just learned,” she said.

Frances Stober is Jewish but she felt the need to visit the Assunnah mosque.

“The differences are interesting but similarities as well and I think in the end its that we can come together in similarities and outlook and history,” she said.

Even leaders from other faiths came out to show solidarity.

“Understanding our faith from different perspectives enables us to engage my spiritual life better and also the community,” said Reverend Patricia Lisson with the United Church of Canada.

The president of the Muslim Council of Montreal, Salam Elmenyawi, says the lack of open dialogue is to blame for the tragedy in Quebec City.

“We thought having the open house now would give us an opportunity to reflect with each other and to talk and to build bridges and to all fight hate and racism and xenophobia together,” he said.

With files from The Canadian Press