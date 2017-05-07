Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre announced a 48-hour state of emergency on Sunday as floods have forced the evacuation over 150 homes in several parts of the island.

The decision gives the city extra powers and access to resources to use as officials see fit. It's the first time since the 1998 ice storm that a state of emergency has been declared in the city.

Coderre said the state of emergency will allow fire department chief Bruno Lachance, who has overseen relieft efforts, to make evacuation orders mandatory.

"It's a matter of execution," said Coderre. "The difference between reaction and prevention is in the execution. If you have the authority to act accordingly, you can proceed."

The declaration of a state of emergency would give city officials the power to forcibly remove people from their homes if their lives are in danger.

"If people's lives are in jeopardy, we have to think about the people first. I understand morally, psychologically, mentally, physically, people are very tired but sometimes we need to protect people against themselves."

Coderre called the floods "historic," saying "When's the last time you saw water in the basement of the city hall of Pierrefonds?"

In Pierrefonds-Roxboro, burst dikes have forced the evacuation of 77 houses, while residents of a further 85 in Ile-Bizard must leave. Another 11 homes in Ahuntsic-Cartierville have also been evacuated.

Coderre warned that if immediate action was not taken, the number of homes facing flooding on the island could number in the thousands.

Laval also declares state of emergency

On Sunday, Laval also declared a state of emergency. In a statement on the city's website, Mayor Marc Demers said he had informed Quebec's Minister Martin Coiteux of the declaration, which was necessary due to the threat to residents' safety.

The order comes after 33 homes in Ile-Verte and Ile-Roussin were evacuated and 150 other homes suffered damage from basement flooding.

Four information and emergency shelters have been set up in the city for those who have been displaced or whose homes have been damaged by the water.

State of emergency in Rigaud

Rigaud Mayor Hans Gruenwald Jr. ordered the mandatory evacuation of several areas, saying authorities can no longer guarantee the safety of residents.

The residents of roughly 150 homes are affected by the order, which comes after days of rising water levels in the besieged community.

The following areas are affected by the order:

La Baie

La Pointe Seguin

Rigaud Sur Le Lac

Rue Sauve

Pointe a la Raquette

Chemin de l'Anse

State of emergency in Oka, Hudson

On Saturday, a state of emergency was declared in Oka. By Sunday morning, the basement of the town's city hall was flooded and 60 homes had been damaged by water.

Mayor Pascal Quevillon said his request for help from the army had not yet received a response. He said pumping stations in the town's serwers had been flooded and should those pumps stop working, he estimated 1,000 more homes containing 3,000 residents would need evacuation.

The city of Hudson also declared a state of emergency on Sunday. Military personnel are on site to evaluate the situation. The Hudson Legion has been opened to offer shelter to any displaced people.

Pointe-Calumet, St-Andre d'Argenteuil and St-Placide have also been affected by the floods.