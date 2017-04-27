

CTV Montreal





Montreal gas stations might be making too large a profit, according to the Canadian Auto Association.



The CAA finds the average gross profit for Montreal gas stations is 6.9 cents a litre on fuel, but in Quebec City it's 2.6 cents a litre.



The CAA also found that last year, profit margins fell by 41 per cent in Quebec City, but just 9 per cent in Montreal.



“We see prices hiked, prices changing all the same, all together, from one end of Montreal to the other, and that's something we expect to see in much smaller markets,” said Pierre-Olivier Fortin of CAA Quebec.



CAA wants the industry to answer why Montrealers are paying higher prices.