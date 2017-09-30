

CTV Montreal





Quebec's Ministry of Agriculture and food inspectors for the city of Montreal have issued a tandem warning about certain fruit and nut products purchased from a food coop in St. Leonard.

Both institutions are cautioning consumers to dispose of a number of products that were somehow compromised during packaging.

The details of the issue were not outlined in the statement issued by the company, La Coop Alimentaire Montreal.

If purchased before September 29th, the following products should thrown out or returned to the point of purchase:

Peanuts

Semolina

Miscellaneous seeds

Miscellaneous dried fruit

Miscellaneous spices

Olives

Miscellaneous vegetables

Miscellaneous fresh fruit

The above products are sold in bulk in a "self-serve" fashion, where unlabeled packs are filled by the consumer. For this reason, the exact quantities will vary.

Health officials say that even if the products in question do not show any signs of tampering or suspicious odor, consuming them could pose a risk.

However, no cases of disease or severe illness have been reported relative to this recall.