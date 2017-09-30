Montreal food inspectors recall fruit, nut products sold online
La Coop Alimentaire have issued the recall as a precautionary measure, and say that no one has yet fallen ill from consuming compromised products.
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, September 30, 2017 9:15AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 30, 2017 10:12AM EDT
Quebec's Ministry of Agriculture and food inspectors for the city of Montreal have issued a tandem warning about certain fruit and nut products purchased from a food coop in St. Leonard.
Both institutions are cautioning consumers to dispose of a number of products that were somehow compromised during packaging.
The details of the issue were not outlined in the statement issued by the company, La Coop Alimentaire Montreal.
If purchased before September 29th, the following products should thrown out or returned to the point of purchase:
- Peanuts
- Semolina
- Miscellaneous seeds
- Miscellaneous dried fruit
- Miscellaneous spices
- Olives
- Miscellaneous vegetables
- Miscellaneous fresh fruit
The above products are sold in bulk in a "self-serve" fashion, where unlabeled packs are filled by the consumer. For this reason, the exact quantities will vary.
Health officials say that even if the products in question do not show any signs of tampering or suspicious odor, consuming them could pose a risk.
However, no cases of disease or severe illness have been reported relative to this recall.