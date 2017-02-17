

CTV Montreal





The mayor of Montreal East is launching a personal campaign against the STM to make bus shelters safer.

Mayor Robert Coutu said the all-glass structures are not strong enough to protect anyone inside if they are hit by a vehicle.

The campaign comes after his 22-year-old daughter was hit by a car Tuesday while waiting inside a shelter at the corner of Notre-Dame St. E near Hinton Ave.

The shelter was destroyed and Stephanie Coutu was severely injured. She remains in hospital with a broken leg and other injuries.

Mayor Coutu said these glass shelters don’t provide adequate protection, and he is lobbying for a return to the old shelters with concrete bases, which he said provide a better shield.

Coutu said he has spoken to many residents who are concerned about the speed of cars and collisions on Notre-Dame St. E

“I have so far many, many people telling me that they don’t feel safe,” he said. “The bus shelters are good, they are nice, but they are not as protected as before. We’re going to think about something smart and secure to make them feel safe.”

The STM responded, saying their shelters are built to protect people from the elements but are not designed to resist high-velocity impacts. They added that the structures respect all municipal bylaws and are built within the norms.