Montreal demands Applebaum repay departure bonus
Michael Applebaum heads into court for sentencing on March 30, 2017
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, May 12, 2017 7:44PM EDT
The city of Montreal is going after ex-interim-Mayor Michael Applebaum.
Because Applebaum now has a criminal record the city says he should repay the money given to him as a departure bonus.
Applebaum received $160,000 when he stepped down in June 2013, the day after he was arrested and charged with corruption, fraud, and breach of trust.
Earlier this year he was found guilty on eight counts and sentenced to 12 months in jail.
