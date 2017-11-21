

CTV Montreal





The city of Montreal is preparing for a snowy winter, with mechanics and crews working on equipment around the clock to ensure it's ready for the season ahead.

As soon as 2.5 cm of snow drops on the ground plows will begin clearing roads and sidewalks, while removal operations are scheduled whenever the accumulation is 10 cm.

Philippe Sabourin, spokesperson for the city, said thousands of employees will be working to spread salt and gravel.

"When we go for a snow removal operation we will have on the ground at least 3,000 employees who will work with us to make sure we will retrieve the snow as soon as we can. By the way for 20 cm of snow it will take four days for the city to retrieve all the snow. And in a garage like Dixon we will have enough mechanics, employees to make sure we will be able to repair the engines if it's necessary," said Sabourin.

Montreal maintains 30 garages across the city to work on municipal vehicles, namely 2,000 trucks equipped with plows and other equipment.

On average Montreal gets 190 cm of snow a winter.

The city has budgeted $158 million for snow removal and clearing