

CTV Montreal





A LaSalle family is facing eviction because their landlord hasn't been paying her mortgage.

Courtney Casbourne and Chris Machielsel spent Wednesday packing up because they have to move.

"I'm a paying tenant who has never had never had any issues, any complaints, never done anything wrong and I'm suffering all the consequences," said Casbourne.

The only thing she did wrong is sign a lease from a landlord who wasn't allowed to offer a condo for rent.

The family rented their condo a year ago, and have always paid their rent on time, but this past Saturday their landlord informed them they were being evicted.

She sent them a text message saying they could be evicted "as of Monday March 20. I am so sorry I had no idea and it's beyond my control."

"I tried to call her right after to know what's going on, no answer," said Casbourne.

A bailiff then informed the couple that the owner of their home had fallen behind on the mortgage, and that the bank had begun foreclosure procedures before they even moved in.

Technically, the landlord never had the right to sign a lease once foreclosure procedures began

"Our contract is null and void and they can come anytime they want, 12 at night, two in the morning, and basically kick us out," said Machielsel.

Casbourne is outraged.

"I feel like a victim. I feel like I've done nothing wrong and I'm going to be homeless because of this," said Casbourne.

Tenants' rights advocate Arnold Bennett said he has seen this before, and there is a possible solution.

Bennett said the family can file a motion in court asking to stop the eviction, but there is no guarantee a judge will grant the request.

It costs $1,000 to file the necessary paperwork.

"If somebody hasn't got deep pockets then it's not interesting for them," said Bennett.

Casbourne and Machielsel have asked the bank and bailiff to hold off on the eviction, but not started legal proceedings.

After CTV News contacted the mortgage-lender, TD bank, officials said they will meet the family to go over their lease.

TD also said the family will not be immediately evicted.