

CTV Montreal





Montreal businessman Alexandre Taillefer confirmed Thursday he is buying L'actualité magazine.

Rogers Communications announced earlier this year that it was closing its French-language magazines L'actualité, Chatelaine, and Loulou, and issued layoff notices to dozens of employees.

It has since decided to keep Chatelaine operational, and has sold L'actualité.

Taillefer is reportedly going to renegotiate the employment contracts for the magazine's 20 employees.

Taillefer's company, XPND Capital, also owns a significant amount of stock in Voir Communications, publisher of the alternative bi-weekly Voir and its annual restaurant guide.

