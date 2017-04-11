

The Canadian Press





Journalist and broadcaster Sandra Martin is in contention for another major literary award for her acclaimed book on the subject of assisted death.

The Montreal-born author has landed on the short list for the $50,000 Donner Prize, which is awarded to the best public policy book written by a Canadian.

In January, Martin won the $40,000 British Columbia National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction for "A Good Death: Making the Most of Our Final Choices" (HarperCollins). The book was also recently announced as a finalist for the $10,000 John W. Dafoe Book Prize.

Donner Prize finalists also include "L'integration des services en sante: Une approche populationnelle" by Yves Couturier, Lucie Bonin and Louise Belzile (Les Presses de l'Universite de Montreal) and "Priests of Prosperity: How Central Bankers Transformed the Postcommunist World" by Juliet Johnson (Cornell University Press).

Rounding out the short list are "A Field Guide to Lies: Critical Thinking in the Information Age" by Daniel J. Levitin (Allen Lane Canada, Penguin Random House Canada) and "Brand Command: Canadian Politics and Democracy in the Age of Message Control" by Alex Marland (UBC Press).

The shortlisted books were selected from a field of 81 submitted titles, and the winner will be announced at an awards ceremony in Toronto on May 15.