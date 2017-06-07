

CTV Montreal





The law professor who was seeking an injunction to stop Montreal's rodeo this summer has withdrawn his application.

Alain Roy had applied for a court order to stop the spectacle, arguing that rodeos violate Quebec's laws regarding animal welfare.

Following negotiations with city officials, Roy backed down.

Two inspectors will be at the rodeo to ensure the animals are well-treated. Inspectors will also be at the Saint Tite rodeo this summer.

In addition, agents from Quebec's Agriculture Ministry will draw up best practices guidelines for rodeos in the province.