

CTV Montreal





The Canadiens have inked backup goaltender Al Montoya to a two-year contract extension, the club announced on Monday morning.

Montoya, who signed with the club as a free agent this past summer, has appeared in 11 games for the Habs this season, posting a 4-4-2 record and one shutout.

In 147 career regular season games, he’s gone 59-44-20 while playing games for the Phoenix Coyotes, New York Islanders, Winnipeg Jets, Florida Panthers and the Canadiens.