Montoya signs two year contract extension
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Al Montoya stops a shot by St. Louis Blues center Robby Fabbri in the first period of an NHL hockey game in St. Louis on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. (Chris Lee/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, January 2, 2017 10:10AM EST
The Canadiens have inked backup goaltender Al Montoya to a two-year contract extension, the club announced on Monday morning.
Montoya, who signed with the club as a free agent this past summer, has appeared in 11 games for the Habs this season, posting a 4-4-2 record and one shutout.
In 147 career regular season games, he’s gone 59-44-20 while playing games for the Phoenix Coyotes, New York Islanders, Winnipeg Jets, Florida Panthers and the Canadiens.