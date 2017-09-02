

CTV Montreal





Four months after spring floods damaged hundreds of houses in Quebec, over a dozen families in Rigaud are still living in hotels, unable to return home.

Among them is Sharon Tower, who called her home of 15 years her sanctuary.

“I never missed a sunset or sunrise,” she said. “Me and my husband, sitting in my gazebo, that was our life.”

That sanctuary was destroyed by the floods, with much work still to be done to restore it to a livable condition.

“It’s the insecurity,” said Tower. “I can’t sleep, I’m eating in restaurants and put on 30 lbs. I don’t have any quality of life right now. I’m angry, I’m frustrated, I’m mad. I have to fight this daily.”

Almost 300 homes in Rigaud suffered damage in the floods and the city has received 239 applications for financial assistance, but Tower said no help has been offered.

“It’s back and forth,” she said. “The city blames the government, the government blames the city and we’re stuck in a mess with no answers.”

On Wednesday, Quebec Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said inspections in Rigaud have been completed.

“Most of them have already received their assessment of damages, so they can go to the city and ask for their building permit,” he said.

Now, the city has asked residents to come forward so it can issue construction permits.

Tower said she’s been told she can’t rebuild, but is entitled to compensation from the government – a solution she said isn’t good enough.

“I’ll get a little more than what I paid for it 15 years ago,” she said. “I have the paperwork saying it’s worth double and they don’t care, so now I have to fight for a new evaluation… All I’m asking for is what’s fair. I’m not greedy. I don’t want to make money. I want what I put into that house.”